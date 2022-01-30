In an implicit rebuke to those trying to elevate “real Americans,” incite violence or twist the Constitution to steal an election, Breyer paid homage to our diversity: “There are more than 330 million people. And my mother used to say it’s every race, it’s every religion — and she would emphasize this — and it’s every point of view possible,” Breyer said. “And it’s a kind of miracle when you sit there and see all those people in front of you — people that are so different in what they think. And yet they’ve decided to help solve their major differences under law.”