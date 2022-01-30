His remarks were timely and pointed. He invoked the opening lines of Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, repeating them near perfectly from memory. While we are not presently in a shooting war, we are a nation divided, having experienced a non-peaceful transfer of power in 2020, when tens of millions of voters were apparently indifferent to our “experiment” in democracy.
In an implicit rebuke to those trying to elevate “real Americans,” incite violence or twist the Constitution to steal an election, Breyer paid homage to our diversity: “There are more than 330 million people. And my mother used to say it’s every race, it’s every religion — and she would emphasize this — and it’s every point of view possible,” Breyer said. “And it’s a kind of miracle when you sit there and see all those people in front of you — people that are so different in what they think. And yet they’ve decided to help solve their major differences under law.”
Heaven help us that now a major political party, a cynical right-wing media and millions of grievance-bearing Americans think the rule of law is for suckers.
Breyer said he remains optimistic about our American experiment, reminding us that it’s not just up to us but future generations to preserve our democracy. “It’s that next generation and the one after that,” he said. “My grandchildren and their children. They’ll determine whether the experiment still works. And of course, I am an optimist, and I’m pretty sure it will.”
In a town of puffed-up men and women and snarling judges willing to insult a U.S. senator or rail against public criticism, Breyer offered up a consummate gentleman and public servant. He is not one to ridicule a litigant, let alone refuse to wear a mask while seated next to an immunocompromised colleague. Anyone who served four decades in the federal judiciary deserves thanks, but someone who conducts himself with such equanimity, grace and intellectual honesty deserves high praise.
Sadly, even before Breyer sent off his resignation letter, some right-wing critics in overtly racist terms denigrated President Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman, as though race and gender were not implicit requirements for the dozens of White men who served on the bench before Thurgood Marshall broke the color barrier in 1967 and Sandra Day O’Connor broke the gender barrier in 1981. As though Republican presidents Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump had not pledged to pick women for the Supreme Court. As though there is no Black woman who could be the “best” pick possible.
The assumption that merit would be sacrificed by putting an African American woman on the court was an unsurprising reflection on how commonplace white-supremacist views have become in our political debate. Be prepared for the “othering” of whoever becomes the nominee and the implication that she is “radical” and lacking the appropriate temperament to serve. (This from the party that confirmed Brett M. Kavanaugh after his angry, partisan tirades.)
But let us give Breyer his moment in the sun and all the praise he is due before we get to Republicans’ feigned outrage, double standards and rank hypocrisy. (After ramming through Justice Amy Coney Barrett after voting had already begun in 2020, some Republicans say they do not want to rush this confirmation. You cannot make this up.)
For his service on the bench, his deportment as a public servant and his reminder of our precious democratic experiment, we can say, well done, Justice Breyer.