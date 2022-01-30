But many Republicans and conservatives have been far less subtle with their attacks, focused on Biden’s 2020 pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley tweeted, “Would be nice if Pres Biden chose a Supreme Court nominee who was best qualified without a race/gender litmus test.” The Wall Street Journal editorial board claimed Biden’s promise “elevates skin color over qualifications.” And Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) said the eventual nominee will be the “beneficiary” of “affirmative racial discrimination.”
It’s hardly surprising that another woman of color on the high court would face such attacks. Justice Sonia Sotomayor faced a vicious campaign from conservatives (and even some centrist pundits) when she was nominated in 2009. Fortunately, as Sotomayor’s elevation shows, such a campaign is unlikely to meet with success. But that doesn’t make it any less deplorable, especially when Republican presidents have a healthy track record of race and gender tests for their own nominees. Ronald Reagan promised to appoint a woman to the court, George H.W. Bush looked almost exclusively at non-White males to succeed Thurgood Marshall before choosing Clarence Thomas, and Donald Trump pledged to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a woman.
The parallels are so obvious that pretending they don’t exist requires denying history itself. On ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) called Biden’s nomination process — which to this point has mostly consisted of reaffirming the 2020 pledge — “clumsy at best.” Confronted with the Reagan-Biden comparison, Collins insisted that “this isn’t exactly the same. I’ve looked at what was done in both cases. And what President Biden did was as a candidate, make this pledge. And that helped politicize the entire nomination process. What President Reagan said is, as one of his Supreme Court justices, he would like to appoint a woman. And he appointed a highly qualified one in Sandra Day O’Connor.”
When Collins “looked at” what Reagan did, she must have missed when he made his pledge. “Reagan, striving to refute charges that he is insensitive to women’s rights, said today he would name a woman to ‘one of the first Supreme Court vacancies in my administration,’ ” The Post reported on Oct. 15, 1980 — less than a month before the election.
If Collins and other Republicans want a better answer on this issue, they can ask a somewhat surprising source: Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.). Graham’s days as a (relatively) reasonable moderate — negotiating deals on campaign finance, cap-and-trade and immigration — are long gone. But on CBS’s “Face the Nation” Sunday, the old Graham made a brief return.
Asked the difference between Reagan and Biden’s pledges, Graham replied: “Well, it’s not different to me. Put me in the camp of making sure the court and other institutions look like America. You know, we make a real effort as Republicans to recruit women and people of color to make the party look more like America. Affirmative action is picking somebody not as well qualified for past wrongs. … [But] President Reagan said running for office that he wanted to put the first female on the court. Whether you like it or not, Joe Biden said, I’m going to pick an African American woman to serve on the Supreme Court. I believe there are plenty of qualified African American women, conservative and liberal, that could go onto the court.”
There are nits to pick in that framing — in particular, Graham’s definition of affirmative action. But, in addition to getting the history correct, Graham understands that there will always be many qualified nominees for any Supreme Court vacancy. It should be common sense that picking a Black woman does not mean passing over someone else more qualified.
“In the history of our country, we’ve only had five women serve and two African American men,” Graham concluded, “so let’s make the court more like America.” If only the rest of his party was listening.