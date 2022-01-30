Asked the difference between Reagan and Biden’s pledges, Graham replied: “Well, it’s not different to me. Put me in the camp of making sure the court and other institutions look like America. You know, we make a real effort as Republicans to recruit women and people of color to make the party look more like America. Affirmative action is picking somebody not as well qualified for past wrongs. … [But] President Reagan said running for office that he wanted to put the first female on the court. Whether you like it or not, Joe Biden said, I’m going to pick an African American woman to serve on the Supreme Court. I believe there are plenty of qualified African American women, conservative and liberal, that could go onto the court.”