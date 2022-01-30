It has long been known that intermittent, variable rewards are more motivating than steady ones. (That might be one reason that bitcoin has a higher valuation than stablecoins.) Something about randomness seems to enchant us, commanding our attention even over activities that are potentially much more rewarding overall. If you’ve ever watched the eerie fixed stare of people playing the slots, or found yourself repeatedly flipping over to Twitter to check out the new outrage of the hour, then you know the seductive, destructive allure of random rewards. This is why games that include a random element, such as cards or video games, tend to be more addictive than backgammon or chess.