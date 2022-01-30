These are all disability concerns. The debate is really about disability. Though everyone else gets suicide prevention, this public policy reinforces a widespread “better dead than disabled” bias, as only people with disabilities qualify without question. This is indicated in the article by what Mr. Will perceived to be “untreatable distress” and “mental decrepitude.” Such thinking is inherently prejudiced. When codified as public policy, it becomes lethal.
Mr. Will oversimplified and misrepresents the debate. There are no states in the United States that criminalize suicide nor is the opposition primarily religious. The leading opponents of this public policy — secular, progressive disability rights advocates. Given that tough cases make bad law and that we face health-care inequities as a nation, let’s not add another to the heap.
Matt Vallière, New York
The writer, an emergency medical services first responder, is executive director of the Patients’ Rights Action Fund.