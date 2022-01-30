The Jan. 26 Politics & the Nation article “Drop your pencils! The venerable SAT is going digital." discussed the College Board’s decision to administer the SAT digitally beginning in the United States in 2024. According to Priscilla Rodriguez, the vice president of college-readiness assessments for the College Board, “The digital SAT will be easier to take, easier to give, and more relevant.” I fail to understand how shifting the exam to a digital format will make it any more relevant.

A major feature of the new format is that the difficulty of the questions will depend on the test taker’s performance on an introductory set of questions. This is supposed to deliver questions “appropriate to a student’s performance level.” If the College Board implements such a policy, it should no longer be able to call the SAT a standardized test. The whole point of standardized college-readiness testing is to test students on an even playing field to gauge where their skills stand. The new format appears to accomplish the opposite by manipulating difficulty according to the test taker’s performance. In essence, the goal of the digital SAT seems to be to standardize scores, not difficulty.

Amid concerns over the efficacy of standardized testing for college admissions, this new format should serve only to expedite the inevitable downfall of the SAT.

Rishik Balerao, Aldie