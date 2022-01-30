A major feature of the new format is that the difficulty of the questions will depend on the test taker’s performance on an introductory set of questions. This is supposed to deliver questions “appropriate to a student’s performance level.” If the College Board implements such a policy, it should no longer be able to call the SAT a standardized test. The whole point of standardized college-readiness testing is to test students on an even playing field to gauge where their skills stand. The new format appears to accomplish the opposite by manipulating difficulty according to the test taker’s performance. In essence, the goal of the digital SAT seems to be to standardize scores, not difficulty.
Amid concerns over the efficacy of standardized testing for college admissions, this new format should serve only to expedite the inevitable downfall of the SAT.
Rishik Balerao, Aldie