Beijing Winter Olympics | Schedule

The Beijing Olympics begin Feb. 4. Here’s what you need to know.

Is China ready to host the Winter Olympics? The host country is struggling to enforce its strict zero-covid policy, manufacture enough snow for the events and deal with a diplomatic boycott from the United States and its allies.

Eileen Gu, Mariah Bell, Alysa Liu and other first-time American Olympians will compete, and not all for Team USA, at the Winter Games.

A member of China’s Olympics organizing committee warned that foreign athletes may face punishment for speech that violates Chinese law at the Winter Olympics.

The United States is in line to send one of its most experienced and well-rounded figure skating squads to the Winter Olympics.

