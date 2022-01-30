What should be done with them? For some, there was poetic (and historical) justice in the news that an African American heritage center would melt down the Lee statue that was a focal point for the deadly protests in Charlottesville in 2017. The plan, which would recast the metal into a new piece of public art, is now the subject of a lawsuit.
The passage of time, where historical memory is involved, often requires corrective vision. To some people, particularly Whites, those statues originally erected to lionize champions of enslavement and treachery became, over time, little more than oversized curios — harmless, folkloric, quaint. That perspective was an act of willful forgetting; the reckoning that has ensued in recent years is a salutary corrective.
Yet destroying all those objects, which smacks of airbrushing history, poses its own risk. If the past is erased, including its artifacts, then does remembering it not become more difficult?
We’re glad to see Confederate monuments taken down from their erstwhile places of honor — from Monument Avenue in Richmond; from the gilded environs of the U.S. Capitol; from courthouses and public spaces across the South. Their lingering presence was and remains an offense to the nation’s ideals — not to mention African Americans whose liberty and humanity were denied by those men subsequently glorified by celebrants of the Lost Cause. The same goes for the schools and other institutions that were named in honor of those deservingly dishonored men and the racist cause they served.
Museums seem like an apt repository for Confederate statues. Housing them in places purpose-built for the display of historical articles allows for context and curation, which were generally absent from the original emplacement.
The trouble is that museums are not infinitely expandable, and there are a lot of Confederate monuments out there, many of them huge. More than 160 were removed in 2020, nearly all after George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. But that was barely a dent in the inventory.
Here’s hoping for innovative solutions that preserve memory and repurpose public spaces for commemorations that reflect the nation’s highest ideals. Then-Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), who ordered the Lee statue in Richmond removed, had it right when he said, “This is not who we are as Virginians."