We’re glad to see Confederate monuments taken down from their erstwhile places of honor — from Monument Avenue in Richmond; from the gilded environs of the U.S. Capitol; from courthouses and public spaces across the South. Their lingering presence was and remains an offense to the nation’s ideals — not to mention African Americans whose liberty and humanity were denied by those men subsequently glorified by celebrants of the Lost Cause. The same goes for the schools and other institutions that were named in honor of those deservingly dishonored men and the racist cause they served.