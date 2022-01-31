Full disclosure: I have know Ifill since we were law students in the 1980s. As America has learned during her high-profile tenure as head of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, to know Ifill is to love her. She is crazy smart, mad funny, one of the most charismatic and empathetic people in public life and a brilliant legal strategist. Of all of the names in play, Ifill would be the best at the most important work any justice appointed by a Democratic president will have for the next 20 or 30 years: writing dissents. But you don’t run the nation’s preeminent public interest law firm without making some enemies, especially among Senate Republicans, so Ifill might have the toughest confirmation battle of any of the contenders. — Paul Butler