The U.S. government has identified human rights abuses in China as including “arbitrary or unlawful killings by the government; forced disappearances by the government; torture by the government; harsh and life-threatening prison and detention conditions,” forced sterilizations and coerced abortions. The State Department’s 2020 country report cited China’s “pervasive and intrusive technical surveillance and monitoring; serious restrictions on free expression, the press, and the internet, including physical attacks on and criminal prosecution of journalists, lawyers, writers, bloggers, dissidents, petitioners, and others as well as their family members.” It also cited forced labor, child labor, trafficking in persons and “severe restrictions and suppression of religious freedom.”