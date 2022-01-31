But just widen the historical aperture a moment. Over the centuries, U.S. presidents have selected Supreme Court nominees in part because they were Federalists, or Southerners, or from a Jewish background, or Westerners, or African Americans, or women (in the case of Ronald Reagan’s first choice), or Hispanic, or Federalist Society-approved. Now, with Black women treated this same way by Biden, some have declared the whole enterprise illegitimate. Everyone gets their day in the sun — until a group of Americans who, throughout our history, has suffered greatly from injustice and fought it mightily is about to be honored. Suddenly, the welcoming music stops.