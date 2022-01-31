Other Biden critics have played mind games, offering that they liked the idea of diversifying the court but did not want Biden to disclose his intentions. An excess of candor seems a weird complaint.
Biden understands that the dominance of White men on the federal courts is politically and morally untenable. For starters, he knows that one reason for the total absence of Black women on the Supreme Court has been the appalling lack of Black women on the lower courts. Before Justice Stephen G. Breyer’s announced retirement, Biden had named eight Black women to federal circuit courts, doubling the total.
On this, the Senate owns as much blame as past presidents, given that senators have had much say over federal judge nominations in their home states through the Senate Judiciary Committee’s “blue slip” process. The committee explains on its website that the process “gives meaning to the ‘advice’ prong of the Senate’s constitutional role.” So where have senators been all these years as the courts remained overly White and male?
A 2020 study from the Center for American Progress found that African American women made up just 5 percent of all lower and circuit courts. At the time, only 1 percent of judges sitting on district or appellate courts on the 8th circuit (which covers a slew of red states including Arkansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota and a single blue state, Minnesota) were women of color. In fact, Biden’s predecessor appointed not a single African American, male or female, to the federal courts of appeal.
By one measure, the 5th Circuit (home to Wicker’s Mississippi federal courts) has been the worst. CAP reports that compared with the general population, “the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals is the least racially and ethnically diverse circuit court in the country.” At the time of the study, there were no women of color serving on the 5th circuit court of appeals.
Perhaps that’s why trying to source judges outside the pool of White men might look like “affirmative action.” To claim that the Supreme Court has only single woman of color in its entire history because there have been so few women of color serving on lower courts is an indictment — not a justification — for the putrid record.
The lack of women of color on lower court surely wasn’t because past presidents and senators lacked qualified African American women. There are ample numbers of such women serving as law school deans, on state courts and in major law firms.
Biden’s biggest contribution to the federal courts may be in making up for years of indifference or hostility to going outside the pool of White males. As The Post reported last week, “As of Jan. 26, 42 of Biden’s appointees have been confirmed by the Senate. Of those, 33 are women, and 29 identified as Black, Asian, Native American, Hispanic or multiracial.” These appointments will fill the pipeline from which he and future presidents can draw for higher courts.
And let’s stop with the pretense that there is a “best judge” out there that Biden would miss if he only looks at Black women. All candidates under serious consideration for the Supreme Court are excellent judges. The achievements of some women of color on the federal bench and state supreme courts are proof that they are every bit as “qualified” as White men. (Indeed, to receive the attention of court vetters, senators and White House staffers, they must rank among superstar judges.)
Presidents make their picks based on a mix of ideology, personal preference, confirmability, reputation and age. (Are Republicans upset no one over the age of 60 gets a crack at the Supreme Court these days?) The one selected is not the “best” candidate; they are simply the president’s subjective preference among a group of superb judges. Who thinks Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh was the “best” pick among every lawyer and judge in the country? Surely there were some who would not have lost their temper under pressure.
In sum, Biden’s pledge to choose a Black woman is an attack the systematic exclusion of women of color from the federal judiciary and the perpetual dominance of White men in the judiciary. His nominee will be every bit as excellent — if not more so — than current members of the court. Maybe U.S. senators should start to follow his lead as they participate in the advise and consent process.