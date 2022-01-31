I believe in the policy of transparency, justice and change. Regarding justice, all pedophiles and those who covered up for them must face civil as well as canon law. Justice also means addressing the needs of survivors. Professional counseling and inclusion in the church’s activities must occur. Change must happen. This is probably the hardest part. The very structure, policies and practices of the Catholic Church must be altered. There must be no clericalism. Priests should be allowed to marry. People with different gender preferences must be welcomed. Secrecy must disappear. The laity must be given positions of power, and women should be allowed to become priests and deacons.
I fear that the church will not do this on its own. It will probably take a bankrupt church with empty pews to bring this about! If this happens, all the good works accomplished by the church will be lost.
Mike Brinkac, Charlottesville
David Von Drehle’s Jan. 26 Wednesday Opinion column provided a sobering look at the Catholic Church’s deeply flawed handling of sexual abuse by priests. However, Mr. Von Drehle failed to mention a crucial item of context: Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger was appointed head of the Vatican’s doctrinal watchdog office (the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith) in 1981. That means that his service as archbishop of Munich ended before 1985.
That year is important because, until then, psychiatrists believed that pedophilia was curable. Psychiatrists often advised bishops that abusive priests could and should be returned to pastoral ministry after treatment. So, until 1985, bishops and other religious leaders had a reasonable expectation (a legal term) that priests could safely resume parish work if they had undergone psychiatric treatment. Archbishop Ratzinger’s decisions in Munich should be seen in that context.
An example of when psychiatrists changed their view is a 1985 report on child sexual abuse by priests, written by the Rev. Thomas P. Doyle, a canon lawyer; the Rev. Michael R. Peterson, a psychiatrist and the founder of St. Luke Institute in Silver Spring; and F. Ray Mouton Jr., a secular lawyer. This report made clear that pedophilia was incurable and that once a priest was found to have committed child sexual abuse, that priest could never be returned to public ministry.
Kevin M. Davis, Chevy Chase