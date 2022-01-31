I believe in the policy of transparency, justice and change. Regarding justice, all pedophiles and those who covered up for them must face civil as well as canon law. Justice also means addressing the needs of survivors. Professional counseling and inclusion in the church’s activities must occur. Change must happen. This is probably the hardest part. The very structure, policies and practices of the Catholic Church must be altered. There must be no clericalism. Priests should be allowed to marry. People with different gender preferences must be welcomed. Secrecy must disappear. The laity must be given positions of power, and women should be allowed to become priests and deacons.