But there is some hope, at least at the congressional level. And the vehicle to end the scourge of gerrymandering? It’s gerrymandering itself.
It’s something of a long shot, at least for now. But let’s consider the news from New York, where Democrats who control the state look like they’re about to secure a few more vital House seats.
How did they do it? With a ruthlessness Democratic voters often accuse their party of lacking. The state’s current House delegation contains 27 seats, divided 19 to 8 in favor of Democrats. The state will lose one seat after the 2020 Census, and in a new map released by Democrats in the legislature on Sunday, the divide could wind up being 22 to 4 in Democrats’ favor.
They carved here and sliced there, opening up new opportunities for themselves and making Republicans more vulnerable. One district, currently held by Rep. Jerry Nadler, will be absurdly convoluted as it winds its way through the streets of Manhattan and Brooklyn.
Those extra few seats could be the difference between Democrats holding the House and handing it off to Republicans after November’s elections. While many predicted that this round of redistricting would produce huge gains for the GOP that would all but guarantee them control of the House, in the end that isn’t what happened.
There are many reasons: They redistricted so aggressively after 2010 that they didn’t have much ability to squeeze out more seats, and in key states like Texas they decided to consolidate the gains they had already made rather than try to create new Republican-leaning seats, as a hedge against future demographic change.
In addition, Democrats made the most of the few gerrymandering opportunities they had, especially in Illinois and now New York. And the process isn’t over; a dozen states still have to finalize their maps. In Ohio, the state Supreme Court struck down maps created by the legislature as violating a voter-approved ban in the state constitution on overly partisan gerrymanders, while a similar challenge to the North Carolina map is pending.
So there could be a few more seats out there for Democrats to gain. Which brings us to the series of events that could end partisan gerrymandering for Congress altogether:
- Democrats have a surprisingly good year at the ballot box, holding on to their House majority thanks to the gerrymandering they’ve managed, while increasing their Senate majority by at least two votes.
- With Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W. V.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) no longer in control, the Senate passes an exception to the filibuster allowing voting rights legislation to get an up-or-down vote.
- They pass the Freedom to Vote Act, which bans partisan gerrymandering; President Biden signs it.
Even if the New York map is finalized and Democrats gain a few more seats in what remains of the redistricting process, the most likely outcome for November is still the kind of opposition party blowout that usually happens in midterm elections. If that pattern holds, Republicans will gain 30 or 40 House seats, and the Democratic gerrymanders won’t have been able to stop it.
But nothing is certain. If there’s an improvement in the pandemic and inflation picture, and if Democratic voters are convinced to mobilize because of something they fear (like Donald Trump), this year could be one of the exceptions.
We shouldn’t forget that gerrymandering of state legislative districts — with terrible consequences — is outside Congress’ control, so it won’t be going anywhere. But it’s at least possible that by being more successful at what Republicans have done so well in recent years, Democrats have created the opportunity for reforms that would be better for everyone.
You can call them hypocrites (which Republicans do), but the truth is that right now we have two parties that practice gerrymandering, but only one that is willing, even eager, to get rid of it if they have the chance. And if gerrymandering is the tool they use to make that day possible — and to stay competitive in the meantime — it’s hard to blame them.