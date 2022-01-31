Add to that collection a photograph of the third-graders of Watkins Elementary School in D.C.
An educator entrusted by D.C. Public Schools with hundreds of innocent minds instructed a class of 8-year-olds at Watkins to reenact scenes from the Holocaust — digging mass graves, shooting victims, riding a train to a concentration camp, playacting gas chamber deaths and even assigning one Jewish student to play the role of Adolf Hitler, complete with a simulated suicide at the end of the lesson.
The instructor, library media specialist Kimberlynn Jurkowski, was placed on paid administrative leave for what the school’s principal called a “poor instructional decision.” Jurkowski had taught her class that the Holocaust and its atrocities happened “because the Jews ruined Christmas.”
There are no words to describe this horrific incident.
There are also no words to describe the irreparable damage Jurkowski has done to her students.
People can surprise you, and when any individual unexpectedly goes off the rails it’s hard to identify how the ensuing incident could have been prevented.
But when you can see the train wreck coming from miles away, it’s hard to excuse those so clearly at fault.
In 2013, Jurkowski was convicted of defrauding the Hamilton Township, N.J. school district of $24,000 in a tutoring scam where Jurkowski and her children’s tutor billed the district for six months of tutoring sessions that never took place. She was also stripped of her New Jersey teaching license.
In 2019, Jurkowski faced four charges of animal cruelty for leaving her dogs out in the cold.
Meanwhile, her Twitter feed is littered with posts defending murderous terrorists and calling for the abolishment of the police.
Jurkowski’s past bad acts weren’t kept secret from DCPS when it hired her to a position of trust at Watkins Elementary School. In today’s landscape, nothing escapes a thorough background check.
Which raises the question: Did DCPS fail to adequately screen Jurkowski, thereby failing to protect its student body, or did DCPS not care about what it uncovered? And have truth and equal protection taken a back seat to expediency in a teacher shortage?
It’s great that the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, the Anti-Defamation League, and the American Jewish Committee had the opportunity to meet last month with representatives of DCPS to rebuke them and devise a path of contrition, but what about the general public? What about the parents and families of DCPS students who may have been traumatized by D.C. Public Schools in their own way?
What about those of us who are outraged and scared and feeling violated all at the same time?
When do we get our answers? When will DCPS be called to answer to us?
How do we contain a rising tide as it spreads beyond our own backyard to the rest of the country? The hate group Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) National has called on Muslims to view Zionists and their synagogues as enemies. In Colleyville, Tex., this month, four innocent Jews were taken hostage in a synagogue during services, the hostage-taker demanding the release of an al-Qaeda operative with a long history of antisemitic behavior. How many attacks must we sustain before the world accepts that a message of Jew-hatred has become systemic?
Amid a climate of rising antisemitism in education around the world, we must ask ourselves: Is this a one-off event or warning of a greater systemic problem in our educational system? With school shootings on the rise across the United States, it may be naive to ignore the signs.
We can only hope the world pays attention before playacting becomes real.