How do we contain a rising tide as it spreads beyond our own backyard to the rest of the country? The hate group Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) National has called on Muslims to view Zionists and their synagogues as enemies. In Colleyville, Tex., this month, four innocent Jews were taken hostage in a synagogue during services, the hostage-taker demanding the release of an al-Qaeda operative with a long history of antisemitic behavior. How many attacks must we sustain before the world accepts that a message of Jew-hatred has become systemic?