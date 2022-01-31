All of this underscores the moral and intellectual depravity that has gripped the Republican Party. When a Republican governor such as Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas has the temerity to suggest, “I do not believe Trump is the one to lead our party and our country again, as president,” this is taken as a sign of moral courage. And when Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire tells CNN’s Dana Bash that “Oh my goodness, no” we shouldn’t pardon the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, we are reminded that the vast majority of elected Republicans still play down the uprising, objected to a bipartisan commission to investigate and would not dream of suggesting Trump be prosecuted.