As an increasing number of employers in the region, including the largest federal government agencies, prepare return-to-the-office plans, Metrorail is a mess. Trains are few and far between in the region’s subway system, which is operating with less than a third of pre-pandemic passenger levels.
Some Washingtonians may not have very rosy memories of their daily Metrorail commutes in the Before Times. But when workers are required to show up at the office, their commutes will likely be worse than they remember.
The subway’s current travails arise from a Blue Line derailment last fall and the subsequent discovery by Metro’s top officials of a rail car wheel defect that some inspectors had known about since 2017 but failed to mention to higher-ups. That resulted in a federal investigation, the suspension of more than 700 of Metro’s most modern rail cars — accounting for more than half its fleet — and reduced service. The result: Trains that are shorter and trundle along infrequently.
Given the current diminished passenger count, the impact has been muted. But barring the arrival of another virulent coronavirus variant, or some other unforeseen event, that will probably change.
In mid-January, Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld, who has announced he will retire this summer, said delays between trains, which reached a half hour last fall after the derailment triggered the rail cars’ removal from service, has been gradually whittled down. The improvement was achieved with the reactivation of earlier-generation rail cars, which were added to the fleet.
Still, for now, service remains slower than normal as more employers notify workers that they are expected back in the office in coming weeks and months. Sluggish travel times will only intensify the reluctance of some workers, accustomed to telework and nervous about exposing themselves to the coronavirus, to head back onto trains for their daily commutes.
Metro has served notice that it will take until April to diagnose the causes and devise an ongoing way to monitor and fix the wheel problem. To the agency’s credit, its bus fleet is scheduled to resume a full schedule beginning Feb. 7 after a month of reduced service caused by the omicron variant’s ravages. But the much bigger rail system has a long way to go, and it is critical — not only for passengers but also for the region’s own prospects — that Metro trains are ready, and in good condition, as passenger volumes surge.