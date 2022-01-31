Metro has served notice that it will take until April to diagnose the causes and devise an ongoing way to monitor and fix the wheel problem. To the agency’s credit, its bus fleet is scheduled to resume a full schedule beginning Feb. 7 after a month of reduced service caused by the omicron variant’s ravages. But the much bigger rail system has a long way to go, and it is critical — not only for passengers but also for the region’s own prospects — that Metro trains are ready, and in good condition, as passenger volumes surge.