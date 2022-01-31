Pence would take a great risk to his own aspirations should he engage with Trump, but he continues to take a risk by not engaging. He cannot avoid making a clear statement on 2020’s legitimacy if he decides to run for president himself. Nor could he avoid the risk of alienating Trump’s acolytes with that statement. Better, then, to move first when he has the time to make his case. This also would give him the aura of bold action, a presidential prerequisite but not exactly a characteristic that normally applies to the cautious Hoosier.