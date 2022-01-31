But then everything changed. On. Feb. 1, 2021, I was in Naypyidaw, the capital, getting ready to start work on the first day of a new parliamentary session. When I awoke that morning and turned on my phone, there was no connection — no signal at all; no Internet. When two colleagues and I arrived at a ministerial office for a meeting, we saw civil servants rushing about in confusion. We stopped someone to ask what was going on. “There’s been a coup,” the official told us. “The military has seized power.”