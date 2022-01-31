I am a Native American mother. You know what angers me most about the announcement of a new name this week? The way the franchise and its fans act like the past half-century never happened, like we’re supposed to cheer for something that should have happened decades ago.
The team might be beginning a new era, but I am far from ready to move forward. The history of how we got to this moment must not be obscured by new color schemes and jersey designs. I cannot look ahead without looking deep into the past, and I will not move on until the team and the NFL make amends to the people they harmed most — Native advocates and their children.
Team owner Daniel Snyder did not wake up one day and decide to do the right thing; he was backed into a corner during 2020’s racial reckoning — after the murder of George Floyd, after Native advocates pressured FedEx, Pepsi and Nike investors to demand Washington drop its name. The owner had nowhere to go.
The team’s fight against Native dignity stretches as far back as the 1960s, when the National Congress of American Indians first asked for a name change. Indigenous peoples’ efforts continued over the years, and in 1992, Cheyenne-Hodulgee Muscogee advocate Suzan Shown Harjo first filed suit requesting that the team’s trademarks be canceled. I joined Suzan as lead plaintiff more than a decade ago. At every turn, the Washington Football Team demonized us.
Later, Snyder tried the oldest trick in the colonialism playbook: divide and conquer. In 2013, my tribe’s World War II Navajo Code Talkers were paid to appear at a Monday Night Football game, wearing Washington’s team-logo jackets on national television. A year later, Snyder arranged a photo op in his owner’s box during an away game in Arizona with a Navajo Nation president — while his tribal members protested just outside.
I can still see dozens of Navajo children and their parents from Red Mesa High School after being bused 5½ hours to Glendale, Ariz., where they were fed lunch, decked out with Washington apparel and given free tickets to the game; Snyder had found a school on my reservation with the same name as his team’s. He meant to use those children and their families as a shield for his slur.
The Washington Football Team wants me to just move on after it “donated” playgrounds to children on our reservations so they could have fun on play sets decorated with red-pigmented heads? While psychological studies directly linked Native names and mascots to lower self-esteem in Native youth?
After they forced our people to choose between their dignity and real financial need?
Now, 18 months after the name was finally banished, it’s in Snyder’s best interest to pretend he’s been an ally all along. When I heard that the team reached out to Native groups to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day last October, my first reaction was, “Hell no! We’re not ready to round-dance with you.” Abandoning the old name is just the first step in repairing the injury. So much more needs to happen.
Red Mesa High School is a good place to start. Tribal and team representatives must visit it and other schools influenced by the NFL to preserve offensive names, and they must correct the misinformation Washington spread. Next, Snyder and his team should sway their professional peers in the NFL and other leagues to ditch all remaining anti-Native branding. Washington ending its own Native appropriation is an empty gesture if it’s not accompanied by advocacy to end appropriation everywhere.
There also must be an acknowledgment of the thousands of Native advocates who made sacrifices to open the world’s eyes and ears, from our children to our elders to the ancestors who passed on to the spirit world before seeing the revolution their work made possible.
What we don't need is a “sorry.” As Indigenous people, we’ve heard “sorry” too many times with not enough action to back it up. For us to really celebrate and call this new name progress, we need something different from the NFL and the Washington team. We need you to acknowledge your damage. We need you to repair it. And we need for you to never harm our communities again. It’s that simple: NEVER.
Mike Wise, a former Post sports columnist, contributed to this op-ed.