Menendez enthusiastically reiterated their efforts to craft sanctions. “Sen. Risch and I have been working with our staffs and colleagues, a bipartisan coalition, both on the Foreign Relations Committee and members off of the committee, in an intensive effort over the last week,” he said. He described “the mother of all sanctions,” which will apply to Russia’s most significant banks and will be “crippling to their economy.” He also noted it will have “meaningful” consequences for the average Russian’s bank accounts and pensions and will target sectors of the Russian economy, allowing the United States to “sanction its sovereign debt.”