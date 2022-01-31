Meanwhile, President Biden, in contrast with his predecessor — who tried to extort Ukraine and openly sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin — has been emphatic in his support for Ukraine. He has rallied the West and drawn overwhelming bipartisan support for Ukraine’s defense.
Despite the drumbeat in some pro-Russia quadrants of the right-wing media and their favorite pols, elected Republicans have generally stood shoulder to shoulder with Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate in defense of a muscular response to Russia’s threatened aggression.
Appearing together on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Sens. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) and James E. Risch (R-Idaho) — the chair and ranking Republican of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, respectively — sounded resolute, a far cry from the days just a couple of years ago when Republicans were peddling Russian disinformation.
“What Bob and I and a coalition of bipartisan senators are attempting to do is to project the resolve that we have, as Americans, to see that [Putin] doesn’t [invade Ukraine], ... to project the strength, and convince him that this would be a very, very bad idea, and it’s going to be extremely painful,” Risch declared. “This is not the same as the Crimea, when he did this last time. There is substantially, substantially more worldwide opposition to his thoughts this time.”
Menendez enthusiastically reiterated their efforts to craft sanctions. “Sen. Risch and I have been working with our staffs and colleagues, a bipartisan coalition, both on the Foreign Relations Committee and members off of the committee, in an intensive effort over the last week,” he said. He described “the mother of all sanctions,” which will apply to Russia’s most significant banks and will be “crippling to their economy.” He also noted it will have “meaningful” consequences for the average Russian’s bank accounts and pensions and will target sectors of the Russian economy, allowing the United States to “sanction its sovereign debt.”
Some conservative pundits have criticized the administration for not enacting sanctions before Russia invades, a misguided tactic that would lose the sanctions’ deterrent effect. Risch underscored that it’s not an either-or question; sanctions, he said, could be implemented both before and after an invasion. Menendez chimed in that “the devastating sanctions that ultimately would crush Russia’s economy ... would come later on if [Putin] invades.”
Asked about the explicit pro-Russian propaganda coming from right-wingers such as Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, Risch replied sternly: “We side always with countries that are democracies.” He concluded that anyone concerned about “the quality of life for people all over the world” and “trying to help democratic countries” would come down on the side of Ukraine. (Disclosure: I am an MSNBC contributor.)
A few points worth underscoring: First, so long as a pro-Russia, pro-authoritarian president was in the White House, many of his Republican allies in Congress were all too ready to jettison U.S. national security interests to bolster their cult leader. Now, it seems that Republicans, who are at least temporarily freed from their obligatory deference to Putin’s pet, can return to their “normal” pro-democracy and pro-NATO stances.
Second, there is hardly any doubt that if the defeated former president were still in power, there would be no bipartisan coalition and international alliance solidly behind Ukraine. Biden’s predecessor was overtly supportive of Putin’s territorial ambitions and often amplified Russian disinformation.
And that brings us to the final, critical takeaway: Returning a pro-Russia president to the White House would shatter the international and domestic support for democracy and the territorial integrity of European countries as Russia seeks to rebuild its empire.
Biden deserves ample credit for organizing a unified, robust response to this aggression, allowing formerly timorous Republicans to get on the right side of history and support our national security interests. Republicans, who know in their heart of hearts that the previous president was a dangerous enabler of Putin, should be thankful Biden is in the Oval Office.