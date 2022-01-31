And then there are cryptocurrencies, the much-heralded digital money. Does it have its uses? Absolutely. But beyond allowing celebrities (Kim Kardashian, Matt Damon) to make a quick paycheck promoting the stuff, it’s difficult to name a legitimate one that most of us here in the United States can’t do another way, easier and quicker. But should Dogecoin — a cryptocurrency started as a joke — really have increased more than 12,000 percent in value? Probably not, since it has subsequently given back more than three-quarters of that gain. Bitcoin, down a mere 45 percent, seems like a savvy buy in comparison.