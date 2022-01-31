The Jan. 25 editorial “A complex legacy” heaped far too much praise on Theodore Roosevelt. It said, “Roosevelt’s legacy was infinitely more layered, hardly without sin but admirable on many levels.” The men of the 1st Battalion, 25th Infantry, falsely accused of shooting up the town of Brownsville, Tex., in 1906, would disagree. Their lives and livelihoods were destroyed by Roosevelt not following his own dictum: “To learn anything from the past it is necessary to know, as near as may be, the exact truth.”

Roosevelt knew the truth in the Brownsville case. The White officers of the 25th Infantry received courts-martial, including their commander, Maj. Charles W. Penrose, and were found not guilty. The same facts (truth) used to find the White officers innocent were denied the Black soldiers. They didn’t have a trial.

History, including your editorial, tends to whitewash the “sins” of White male heroes and characterize them as complex rather than lay bare the reality of what is.

Roosevelt’s legacy might have been complicated, but it is also racist. His invitation to Booker T. Washington concerned Roosevelt’s highhanded discharges without honor of the 167 Black soldiers. The correction of this injustice is available. Sixty-six years later, the dogged research of my late husband, retired Lt. Col. William Baker, in 1972 while stationed at the Pentagon, proved the soldiers’ innocence followed by their exoneration.

Bettye Foster Baker, Gettysburg, Pa.