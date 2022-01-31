Roosevelt knew the truth in the Brownsville case. The White officers of the 25th Infantry received courts-martial, including their commander, Maj. Charles W. Penrose, and were found not guilty. The same facts (truth) used to find the White officers innocent were denied the Black soldiers. They didn’t have a trial.
History, including your editorial, tends to whitewash the “sins” of White male heroes and characterize them as complex rather than lay bare the reality of what is.
Roosevelt’s legacy might have been complicated, but it is also racist. His invitation to Booker T. Washington concerned Roosevelt’s highhanded discharges without honor of the 167 Black soldiers. The correction of this injustice is available. Sixty-six years later, the dogged research of my late husband, retired Lt. Col. William Baker, in 1972 while stationed at the Pentagon, proved the soldiers’ innocence followed by their exoneration.
Bettye Foster Baker, Gettysburg, Pa.