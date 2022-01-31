The Jan. 25 editorial “A complex legacy” heaped far too much praise on Theodore Roosevelt. It said, “Roosevelt’s legacy was infinitely more layered, hardly without sin but admirable on many levels.” The men of the 1st Battalion, 25th Infantry, falsely accused of shooting up the town of Brownsville, Tex., in 1906, would disagree. Their lives and livelihoods were destroyed by Roosevelt not following his own dictum: “To learn anything from the past it is necessary to know, as near as may be, the exact truth.”