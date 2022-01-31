Donald Trump, after all, gave Afghanistan away to the Taliban and even wanted to invite its leaders to the presidential retreat at Camp David. He denied that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin interfered in the 2016 election, praised Putin for having “very strong control over a country” and echoed Russian propaganda by saying in 2016 that “the people of Crimea, from what I’ve heard, would rather be with Russia.” He said he “fell in love” with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. He praised China’s dictator, Xi Jinping, as “a man who truly loves his country” and, after the coronavirus broke out in China, said, “I think [Xi has] handled it really well.”