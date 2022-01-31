The FBI purchased a version of the tool known as Pegasus in 2019, reports the Times — after multiple countries were known to have turned the software against journalists and dissidents, and after Saudi Arabia harnessed it to monitor communications with Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi, whom regime operatives would later kill and dismember. Last summer, the FBI decided not to deploy the system in the United States. The advantages presented by the tool’s ability to infiltrate the devices of targets with “zero clicks” on their part were apparently outweighed by legal concerns, along with an influx of new revelations about its rampant abuse. The CIA at this point had already paid for Djibouti to acquire Pegasus to fight terrorism, ignoring a record of human rights abuse there.
The FBI made the right decision, though the software remains dormant in a New Jersey facility should authorities change their minds. But the United States never should have had the opportunity to buy this tool in the first place. The Times tells the familiar story of a technology designed to help law enforcement nab terrorists and drug smugglers — and that, in the hands of governments uninterested in obeying these legal bounds, has ended up serving more sinister ends. Israel, meanwhile, has exerted its export-licensing powers to integrate NSO into its national security strategy, much as it has done with more traditional weaponry. As the Times noted, for instance, nations such as Mexico and Panama have shifted to align their positions with Israel in key votes at the United Nations after they were given access to Pegasus. It also reported that “Pegasus played an unseen but critical role in securing the support of Arab nations in Israel’s campaign against Iran and even in negotiating the Abraham Accords, the 2020 diplomatic agreements that normalized relations between Israel and some of its longtime Arab adversaries.”
So for Israel, NSO has become a diplomatic asset. But the larger consequence may be the creation of a world where everyone is under watch. The United States, according to the Times, has displayed an increasingly “intense desire” for hacking tools, to serve the same crime-fighting purposes for which Pegasus was supposedly created. Other countries, understandably, have the same interest. These governments should hold themselves to account by pledging not to allow the export of any spyware to any client that doesn’t put into place requirements for its use based in the rule of law, or from any company that doesn’t do due diligence on its clients. Spyware is indeed a weapon, and an arms control treaty among nations devoted to civil liberties is essential to check its proliferation.