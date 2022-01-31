The FBI made the right decision, though the software remains dormant in a New Jersey facility should authorities change their minds. But the United States never should have had the opportunity to buy this tool in the first place. The Times tells the familiar story of a technology designed to help law enforcement nab terrorists and drug smugglers — and that, in the hands of governments uninterested in obeying these legal bounds, has ended up serving more sinister ends. Israel, meanwhile, has exerted its export-licensing powers to integrate NSO into its national security strategy, much as it has done with more traditional weaponry. As the Times noted, for instance, nations such as Mexico and Panama have shifted to align their positions with Israel in key votes at the United Nations after they were given access to Pegasus. It also reported that “Pegasus played an unseen but critical role in securing the support of Arab nations in Israel’s campaign against Iran and even in negotiating the Abraham Accords, the 2020 diplomatic agreements that normalized relations between Israel and some of its longtime Arab adversaries.”