Third, we need a system to quickly assess new variants. We have numerous data systems and analytic efforts, but we need a focused effort to answer key questions. Government, for-profit companies, foundations and academia all have critical roles in understanding and countering viral response, but they are not well coordinated. A more efficient focus on research questions, protocols and analytical methods should enable rapid assessment of critical attributes of new variants, including their dominant mode(s) of transmission, and their transmissibility in vaccinated and unvaccinated people as well as the likely efficacy of different medical interventions. We must invest in these capabilities with the presumption that covid-19 is not going away.