And is it party time for Mr. Youngkin as he moves Virginia backward toward our shameful racist past on the wrong side of the Civil War? Does he celebrate as he places a ban on teaching critical race theory?
Is Mr. Youngkin reveling in his power to establish a “tip line” so that neighbors can rat out neighbors, World War II-style?
The decent people of Virginia did not elect Mr. Youngkin so that he could amuse himself as he tears down all that is good about our state. What will it take to stop his rampage?
Deborah Rotter, Fairfax Station