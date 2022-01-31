It is terrifying that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) is “having a ball” [“Youngkin says he’s ‘having a ball’ so far,” Metro, Jan. 27].

Mr. Youngkin seems to have a disregard for the seriousness of our government. Is it with glee that he challenges Virginia state law to follow federal and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding masks in schools? Public schools exist in the United States to ensure that our children have an opportunity for an education. Schools also serve as a watchdog to protect those children who show up in the classroom ill-clothed, underfed, unimmunized or battered. Sadly, not all parents are good parents. People move to Virginia because our schools are among the finest in the nation. We trust our teachers to always have our children’s welfare at heart.s

And is it party time for Mr. Youngkin as he moves Virginia backward toward our shameful racist past on the wrong side of the Civil War? Does he celebrate as he places a ban on teaching critical race theory?

Is Mr. Youngkin reveling in his power to establish a “tip line” so that neighbors can rat out neighbors, World War II-style?

The decent people of Virginia did not elect Mr. Youngkin so that he could amuse himself as he tears down all that is good about our state. What will it take to stop his rampage?

Deborah Rotter, Fairfax Station