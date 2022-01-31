Mr. Youngkin seems to have a disregard for the seriousness of our government. Is it with glee that he challenges Virginia state law to follow federal and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding masks in schools? Public schools exist in the United States to ensure that our children have an opportunity for an education. Schools also serve as a watchdog to protect those children who show up in the classroom ill-clothed, underfed, unimmunized or battered. Sadly, not all parents are good parents. People move to Virginia because our schools are among the finest in the nation. We trust our teachers to always have our children’s welfare at heart.s