Amid debate over the possibility of prosecuting Trump and many of those who stormed the Capitol, little attention has been paid to a clear path Congress could take to protect our constitutional democracy from the threat that Trump and his fellow insurrectionists would pose in public office. Section 3 of the 14th Amendment disqualifies from any state or federal office, including the presidency, anyone who participated in or supported an insurrection against the United States. Congress should invoke this provision without delay.
The 14th Amendment was ratified in the wake of the Civil War. Section 3 provides that no person can “hold any office … under the United States, or under any State,” if that person took an oath “to support the Constitution of the United States” and has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid and comfort to the enemies thereof.” The amendment gives Congress authority to enforce Section 3 through “appropriate legislation.”
Shortly after ratifying the amendment, Congress passed the Enforcement Act of 1870, authorizing the Justice Department to file federal lawsuits to oust insurrectionist officeholders under Section 3. The department brought actions against former Confederates nationwide, including half of the Tennessee Supreme Court. Congress later removed most disqualified individuals’ Section 3 disability, as the provision allows by a two-thirds vote of each house. Since then, Section 3 has been invoked sparingly — a testament to the rarity of insurrections.
In the wake of Jan. 6, Congress must reassert its Section 3 authority. The Constitution requires only a majority vote in each house of Congress for this vital protection.
A statute disqualifying Jan. 6 insurrectionists from holding office could take various forms. One would be legislative enumeration of individual insurrectionists, an option the Section 3 drafters apparently contemplated. The best approach, however, would be congressional authorization for the Justice Department to file suit to disqualify insurrectionists from state and federal offices under Section 3, the path the Reconstruction Congress took regarding incumbent officeholders. Such legislation should cover candidates as well. This would ensure constitutional protections for accused individuals, while protecting our constitutional democracy against insurrectionists who violated their oaths to protect it. (This sort of statute would also remove any doubts about enforceability such as those raised about a challenge private citizens have filed to stop Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) from seeking reelection, citing Section 3.)
That category plainly includes Trump. As president, he took an oath to support the Constitution. Yet he was the driving force behind what federal prosecutors have deemed a “violent insurrection.” He stoked supporters with brazen false claims of a stolen election. He encouraged their disruption of Congress’s vote-counting process on Jan. 6, telling them to “fight like hell” or else they were “not going to have a country anymore.” While the rebellion was in process, he praised its perpetrators as “very special.” He refused to exercise his powers as president to defend the Capitol. Even now, he dangles pardons for those who tried to achieve his stated goal — overturning a democratic election — by force.
While some have claimed that Section 3 does not apply to presidential candidates, that contention cannot be reconciled with the constitutional text, purpose or history. Surely the 14th Amendment’s framers did not mean to make Jefferson Davis ineligible for the Mississippi state legislature but eligible for the presidency of the United States.
The need for the law extends beyond Trump. Reports abound of individuals with insurrectionist ties seeking public office. It is essential that Congress protect the nation against an insurrectionist in state or federal office if that person previously swore an oath to defend the Constitution as a public officeholder.
Congressional action to disqualify Trump under Section 3 should have bipartisan support. A majority of senators and representatives, including 17 Republicans, have already voted to hold Trump accountable under articles of impeachment based on the same conduct. And many others, including Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), have said Trump was responsible for the Jan. 6 attack but cited constitutional qualms about convicting a former president on impeachment charges. Such concerns do not conflict with using Section 3 for its core constitutional purpose.
The Jan. 6 insurrectionists threatened not only a constitutional process but also the right of the people to choose leaders through free and fair elections. They should not be able to continue to threaten that right from public office. Congress must act immediately to enforce Section 3 and ensure that insurrectionists who violated their oath to support the Constitution, including Trump, cannot assume public office and threaten it again.