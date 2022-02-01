That category plainly includes Trump. As president, he took an oath to support the Constitution. Yet he was the driving force behind what federal prosecutors have deemed a “violent insurrection.” He stoked supporters with brazen false claims of a stolen election. He encouraged their disruption of Congress’s vote-counting process on Jan. 6, telling them to “fight like hell” or else they were “not going to have a country anymore.” While the rebellion was in process, he praised its perpetrators as “very special.” He refused to exercise his powers as president to defend the Capitol. Even now, he dangles pardons for those who tried to achieve his stated goal — overturning a democratic election — by force.