Putin may have hoped to exploit what he saw as Biden’s political weakness, but Biden’s difficulties instead seemed to stiffen his backbone. After the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan and a freefall in the polls, Biden couldn’t afford to be seen as the congenial compromiser Putin probably expected. Biden chose tough policies and stuck to them. And he made the NATO alliance, scorned by his predecessor Donald Trump, the cornerstone of his policy. White House officials say the administration has had more than 200 “diplomatic engagements” with allies since the crisis began.