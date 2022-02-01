As I’ve discussed many times, the covid-19 pandemic produced a lot of very tendentious commentary about how Canadians were supposedly inclined, by dint of some inherent national disposition, to respond in a compliant, even submissive manner to restrictions, mandates and lockdowns. That the truckers are flamboyantly against all of this has led some analysts to suggest they are wannabe Americans, or even Russian agents, because the alternative — that they represent a sizable, even popular, faction of homegrown Canadian opinion — threatens to undo years of productive patriotic mythmaking. A festival of partisan division and anti-government bombast in the nation’s capital is a painful unraveling of presumed consensus when the country’s politicians and journalists have leaned so heavily on confident rhetoric of cooperation and unity to get through the pandemic.