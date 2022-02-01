In fact, however, the United States cannot meet China dollar for dollar, and it should not try. Much of China’s chips money will be wasted as the country tries to create artificially many of the advantages the United States already has, such as a concentration of expertise, an advanced research and development ecosystem, and the free flow of capital. Congress should double down on these advantages by funding the development of the next generation of chips that might render obsolete the ones lawmakers are currently worried about manufacturing, as other provisions of the bill would do, and cracking down on Chinese intellectual property theft.