White supremacy also explains the reaction among many Republicans to Biden’s decision to place a Black woman on the Supreme Court. As Georgetown University history professor Thomas Zimmer put it, “Whether or not that has any immediate effect on the Supreme Court’s decisions, for a movement centered around the idea that America is a white Christian patriarchal nation, a place where white Christian men have a right to dominate, a Black woman rising remains a threat.” At bottom, these are “conflicts over who gets to determine what is and what is not accepted and acceptable in U.S. society, which has traditionally been the prerogative of a white male elite.”