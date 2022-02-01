As Peter Dinklage mentioned in the article, in “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” the greatest pitfall is the stereotypical portrayal of dwarfs. In the new remake, Disney had the chance to create a story that was more reflective of today’s society with a complex, interesting take on the dwarfs rather than sticking to the one-dimensional, one-personality character of the dwarfs in the original. Though casting these princesses as actresses of color is certainly an exciting development, and I am excited to see Rachel Zegler as Snow White, to make a truly great remake, Disney needs to focus on reworking the characters and fix the heart of the film.
Grace Ko, Fairfax