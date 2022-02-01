“The Betrayal,” George Packer’s latest narrative for the Atlantic, is a large and masterful work of journalism that should be read by everyone concerned over the crisis of American leadership in the 21st century. It’s hard to say which of its swirling hellscape of images is most disturbing. Some are visceral, such as the corpses of four babies killed in the mad scrum at the Kabul airport in August, floating in a sewage canal. Some sneak up on you, such as the fact that the Department of Veterans Affairs prepared reinforcements for its mental health hotline, in case U.S. troops should be traumatized by social media images of Taliban executions of their former Afghan interpreters. Some are profoundly discouraging, such as the story of the loyal, liberty-loving Afghan man who aided U.S. forces for four years — and waited, in vain, for a U.S. visa for 10 — but picked Canada for his new home because the United States couldn’t be counted on.