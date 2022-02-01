Since August, employees at more than 50 Starbucks locations have filed signed authorization cards with the National Labor Relations Board saying they want to vote on a union. And the number is rising — several filed two weeks ago, including in Boston, Richmond and Santa Cruz, Calif. Workers at a Starbucks in Denver and at four locations in Michigan joined the list last week. Monday morning, Workers United, the affiliate of the Service Employees International Union spearheading the effort, announced more than a dozen others, including one in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park. There have been three such elections in the Buffalo area in recent months — and the union won two. The company is challenging one in Mesa, Ariz., and there are three more in New York coming up.