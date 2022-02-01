The reality in 2022 is that there are now plenty of highly qualified candidates in all these categories. Making sure the courts represent all of America, after centuries of sacrifice and hard work for diversity and representation by many, is simply the right thing to do.
We’ve learned that there really is no better way to promote equal justice under the law in the United States today. We’ve also learned, the hard way, that diversity counts in all our institutions. Let’s hope the Supreme Court does not forget this all-important American lesson in its decisions in the year ahead.
Keith Henderson, Washington
I was disappointed to see Ruth Marcus’s Jan. 27 op-ed, “Breyer’s replacement will make a difference — and not much difference at all,” in which she said there is “more relief than joy” in this moment.
As a Black woman, minister and civil rights leader, I disagree. It does matter that we will soon see the first Black woman on the Supreme Court — profoundly so.
It matters to my generation’s Black women, unsung foot soldiers in the never-ending fight for justice.
It matters to young Black women who aspire to a seat on our highest court.
It matters to the American people when deliberations and decision-making on our highest court are sharpened by the perspective and persuasive power of a Black female justice.
And if that justice writes brilliant dissents in the tradition of Thurgood Marshall and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, those words will inspire — even if, per Ms. Marcus, they are “not the law of the land.”
It’s unfortunate that Ms. Marcus sees so little joy in this moment. One new justice alone won’t repair the far right’s damage to the court. But there is power and significance in this event for so many of us, and we will rejoice.
Leslie Watson Wilson, Washington
The writer is national director of African American religious affairs for People for the American Way.