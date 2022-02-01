Now the county is giving out coronavirus tests and masks to residents. This is great, but there is no provision for homebound residents. I tried to get masks and tests for my wife and myself several times at a county library. However, my request was rejected each time because the volunteers were told to give them out only to the person present.
I wrote my council member, the Montgomery County Council and the county executive and got no response. The only conclusions I can reach are either that the county does not care about its homebound residents or it can’t figure out a way to support these residents.
Arthur Popper, Silver Spring