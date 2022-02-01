Montgomery County takes great pride in having high vaccination rates for its citizens and providing service and support during the pandemic. However, the county is failing in providing for homebound residents. When the county started to provide vaccinations, I wanted to ensure that my wife, who is homebound, could get vaccinated. I sought out help from the Department of Health, which had no solutions. I turned to my county council member and several others, but they either could not find a solution or did not care.

Now the county is giving out coronavirus tests and masks to residents. This is great, but there is no provision for homebound residents. I tried to get masks and tests for my wife and myself several times at a county library. However, my request was rejected each time because the volunteers were told to give them out only to the person present.

I wrote my council member, the Montgomery County Council and the county executive and got no response. The only conclusions I can reach are either that the county does not care about its homebound residents or it can’t figure out a way to support these residents.

Arthur Popper, Silver Spring