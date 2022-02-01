This should be the end of the matter, politically speaking, as Democrats control both chambers of the state legislature with supermajorities sufficient to enact the map. It’s theoretically possible that two state Senate Democrats could defect, depriving them of the two-thirds margin needed for it to pass under the state constitution. But expecting partisans to desert their party when partisan loyalty is most expected is a fool’s errand. We are just as likely to see Donald Trump apologize for the Jan. 6 riot.
This leaves a court challenge as the only opportunity for a fair map. The New York Constitution clearly states that districts must “consist of contiguous territory,” “be as compact in form as practicable” and not be drawn to disfavor political parties. This map runs afoul of all three points: It includes one district, the third, that is not contiguous (it jumps across Long Island Sound where there is no bridge connecting the seat’s parts; it includes multiple snake-like seats in New York City; and — as Wasserman notes — it can be explained only as a conscious design to minimize Republican opportunity.
One might expect a federal court to get involved, but that avenue runs into two roadblocks. First, federal doctrine defers to state courts’ interpretations of their own constitutions. Second, the U.S. Supreme Court has recently chosen not to involve itself in overturning partisan gerrymanders, considering them political questions rather than judicial ones. In other words, the Democratic power grab seems safe from federal intervention.
That means only state judges can block this redistricting. That’s dispiriting, since all seven of the highest state appellate court’s justices were appointed by Democratic governors. Expecting justice from this set is like expecting lions to pardon their prey.
Still, they should be concerned about allowing Democrats to utterly disregard the plain and obvious meaning of that document’s words. Saying that a district is contiguous when it plainly isn’t is not an interpretation of words; it is a gaping hole that ideologues could drive a truck through to deprive citizens of rights in a host of areas.
There are also constitutional rights at stake here. The U.S. Constitution guarantees each citizen the equal protection of the laws. One cannot have equal protection of laws when the law itself is so flagrantly disregarded. The Constitution also requires each state to install a republican form of government, which cannot exist when the law itself is set aside for the petty interests of a ruling clique’s desire to expand its political power and entrench itself against shifts in public opinion.
Intervening in this case would also not constrain Democrats from tilting the map in their favor on remand. One can easily satisfy the state constitution’s strictures and still take a couple of seats away from Republicans. That is unfair, as are Republican efforts to do the same in places such as North Carolina or Texas. But it would be within the realm of a possible interpretation of the state constitution to which the federal courts rightly ought to defer.
The New York gerrymander is not yet law, but the state’s courts should place this on their radar screens. No judge, regardless of his or her ideological background, should allow a legislature to ignore the words of its constitution.