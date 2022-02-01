This leaves a court challenge as the only opportunity for a fair map. The New York Constitution clearly states that districts must “consist of contiguous territory,” “be as compact in form as practicable” and not be drawn to disfavor political parties. This map runs afoul of all three points: It includes one district, the third, that is not contiguous (it jumps across Long Island Sound where there is no bridge connecting the seat’s parts; it includes multiple snake-like seats in New York City; and — as Wasserman notes — it can be explained only as a conscious design to minimize Republican opportunity.