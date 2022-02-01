Ms. Peng, a professional tennis player who competed not only on the women’s tour but also in three summer Olympics for China, has been seen only rarely in public since Nov. 2, when she posted an essay on the Chinese social media site Weibo alleging that she had been sexually assaulted by Zhang Gaoli, a former vice premier of China. The post was almost immediately taken down, online discussion of it censored — and outside attempts to contact Ms. Peng to discuss it strictly limited.
She emerged only in a few tightly controlled settings, including an interview with a pro-Beijing newspaper in Singapore in which she purportedly recanted. Olympic officials have held phone and video conversations with her — the most recent of which occurred in late January. These officials also promise to visit Ms. Peng in person during the Games. They seem strangely eager to act as quasi intermediaries for Ms. Peng and to defuse any public anger about her situation that might affect the impending Olympiad.
Meanwhile, independent actors, such as the Women’s Tennis Association, continue to demand unfettered access to Ms. Peng — which the Chinese government continues to deny. The WTA, to its everlasting credit, has responded by suspending tournaments in China, despite the financial cost, pending a transparent investigation of her predicament.
Significant as Ms. Peng’s plight is on its own terms, it has raised even wider issues of gender equality and of the ways in which China uses its clout to implicate the democratic world’s individuals, institutions and corporations — such as those that govern and sponsor the Olympics — in its various campaigns of political repression.
“Where is Peng Shuai?” It’s such a good question that a human rights activist printed it on a T-shirt she wore at the just-completed Australian Open tennis tournament, whose sponsors include a major Chinese liquor company. Tournament officials at first disallowed it, citing the Open’s general policy against political statements in the stands, but backed down in the face of protests. More than a few spectators could be seen wearing similar shirts during the women’s final on Saturday.
Advantage, free speech. Supporters of Ms. Peng should keep pushing for the truth, even if it upsets this or that athletic spectacle. Where is Peng Shuai, and what really happened to her during this bizarre episode? Obviously, the Chinese government could answer those questions if it chose to do so. The fact that it instead obfuscates strongly suggests that the truth might be very ugly.