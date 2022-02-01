Ms. Peng, a professional tennis player who competed not only on the women’s tour but also in three summer Olympics for China, has been seen only rarely in public since Nov. 2, when she posted an essay on the Chinese social media site Weibo alleging that she had been sexually assaulted by Zhang Gaoli, a former vice premier of China. The post was almost immediately taken down, online discussion of it censored — and outside attempts to contact Ms. Peng to discuss it strictly limited.