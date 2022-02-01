Nadal has always displayed the utmost respect for his sport, his rivals, the tournaments he plays, the countries he visits. Few athletes have maintained his levels of positivity and sportsmanship for so long. “Gracias” seems to be his favorite word — he always thanks the ballpersons, the chair umpires, the journalists, the sponsors, his rivals.
Nadal has never publicly destroyed a racket in frustration, something very common in the sport (a credit to his uncle Toni’s coaching). Even his eternal friendly rival Roger Federer has done it. Nadal might give his rivals hell on the court, but he makes sure to always show his respect before and after a game. He even consoles those he defeats in a great match. He never gloats. He plays each match like a final, giving it all.
Nadal’s attitude and his friendship with Federer created a new era of peace and camaraderie in tennis — the opposite of what defined the sport in the decades when John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors, Ivan Lendl or Boris Becker were the dominant figures. If the rivalry between Nadal and Federer heated up, it always cooled off quickly.
Of course, Novak Djokovic seems to be the heir of those difficult personalities — something his refusal to get vaccinated has amply highlighted — but he stands as the exception. He might have his supporters, but Nadal has put an end to the “bad boy” era. Tennis’s DNA mutated thanks to Nadal and Federer. This has been widely felt.
Spain has always struggled with a kind of inferiority complex, despite the achievements of the past four decades. The country emerged from Franco’s dictatorships to become a successful European democracy with a vibrant economy.
Nadal showed Spaniards that the world is not out to get them. France, Spain’s great historical rival, saw him win 13 Roland Garros titles. The French are “cold” toward Nadal, Spanish media often bemoaned. True or not, he succeeded in becoming a household name.
It’s also true that there was some friction with the French Open, and a former French minister even accused him of doping, but Nadal always tried to defuse the situations and did what he does best: play to win.
Nadal showed Spanish athletes the power of mental discipline, something the public also admired in the national soccer team when it won the World Cup in South Africa in 2010 and the European Championship in 2008 and 2012.
Nadal and the Spanish “Fury," as the soccer team is known, showed that Spain didn’t need to embody the stereotype of a wounded and angry global power always eager to show its virility.
Nike, Nadal’s longtime sponsor, uses a bull as his symbol. It might represent his bold style, but today it feels simplistic. Nadal and other athletes of his generation have shown that Spain is much more than a bull. That there’s strength in emotional intelligence and patience. That you must always respect others and respect yourself.
In that sense, watching Nadal has been good for tennis, good for Spain and good for life in general.