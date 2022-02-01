The entire career of the Spanish champion, who on Sunday captured a men’s record 21st Grand Slam title, has revolved around respect — something he radiates so strongly that it has effectively taken over some of his rivals and the entire sport of tennis. His respect has also lifted Spain, a country that at times relies on a narrative of victimhood, mistrust and conspiracy on the global stage. Nadal did not achieve this last part alone: The Spanish national soccer team, the basketball player Pau Gasol and the Formula One driver Fernando Alonso have all played key roles. But none have Nadal’s record — 18 years of being a successful and positive example.