In the first decade of the third millennium, while Nadal was beginning to accumulate one title after another, another mutation was taking place in Spanish sport: The national soccer team was no longer the “Fury” it did not want to be. Partly inspired by the Barcelona of Lionel Messi and Josep Guardiola, the team was transformed into an exhibition of good play. It went from despising the ball to loving it. The “fury” was no longer necessary. Spain didn’t need to embody anymore the stereotype of a wounded and angry global power always eager to show its virility.