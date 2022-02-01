But ivermectin has remained in the spotlight thanks to boosters such as Joe Rogan, Spotify’s star podcaster who is currently dealing with a backlash over his covid commentary. Rogan told his audience in September that ivermectin was among the drugs he’d taken after testing positive for the coronavirus. Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug that comes in both animal and human formulations, and the Food and Drug Administration has counseled against its use against covid, though some doctors have prescribed the human version for this purpose.