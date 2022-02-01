This is not the solution former Republicans may have envisioned. Many thought the party could be reformed from within. Remember all those essays about the “battle for the soul of the GOP”? It turned out the soul had been entirely gobbled up by the MAGA crowd, as became evident when only Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) could bring himself to vote to convict Trump in his first impeachment trial. If not then, the replacement of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) as the No. 3 in House GOP leadership by the grotesquely ambitious Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) probably sealed the deal.
If the party could not be reformed from within, why not form a new party that could supersede the GOP as the second major political party? Alas, U.S. history, a phalanx of political scientists and virtually all smart operatives who would mount such an effort make a powerful case that this simply cannot occur in the American system, which is hostile to third parties. Only when one party collapses entirely (e.g., the Whigs) does a new party have a shot to replace it.
As 2020 demonstrated, the notion that the MAGA GOP could be obliterated failed to account for the very high floor (thanks to gerrymandering and deep-red states) that would prevent the Republican Party even in a bad cycle from going under.
And so the quandary continued: How could someone create an opening for a new, non-MAGA, sane party? Then, lo and behold, the GOP itself came up with the answer.
The Post reports: “A prominent Trump ally is pushing the Republican Party to formally expel Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger at the party’s annual meeting this week in Salt Lake City, setting up a public showdown over the party’s direction.” No! Oh, yes.
“David Bossie, a two-time Trump campaign adviser who serves as a national committeeman from Maryland, submitted a resolution to party leadership that attacks Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Kinzinger (R-Ill.) and calls for the Republican National Committee to formally endorse their ouster from the House Republican conference, according to people with knowledge of the document,” The Post reports.
C’mon, RNC, do it! You could not possibly have people in your midst who refuse to rewrite history and who put democracy over the interests of a losing candidate. If you allow a couple of people to think that way, pretty soon there might be an entire faction of the GOP who won’t condone violence or coups!
Once Cheney and Kinzinger are booted, the next move is obvious: They can start their own party. (The Bull Moose Party? The Constitutional Republican Party?) No one can expect them to simply retire from politics. But they can continue their public service under a different banner that considers Washington, D.C. — not Mar-a-Lago — to be the seat of government. In fact, before they lose to the Trump-endorsed crazies in House, Senate and gubernatorial primaries, other non-MAGA Republican candidates can join the new party and get on the ballot.
It might be too much to hope for, but the RNC’s exiles can be the country’s pro-democracy pioneers. It’ll take a while to catch on, and sure, they might split the vote on the right and hand some seats to the Democrats. But over time, lots of candidates and voters might realize that they have a political lifeboat with principled people such as Cheney and Kinzinger at the helm.
Republicans have discovered, albeit unintentionally, something they could do to bolster our democracy. Go for it!