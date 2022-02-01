This is not the solution former Republicans may have envisioned. Many thought the party could be reformed from within. Remember all those essays about the “battle for the soul of the GOP”? It turned out the soul had been entirely gobbled up by the MAGA crowd, as became evident when only Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) could bring himself to vote to convict Trump in his first impeachment trial. If not then, the replacement of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) as the No. 3 in House GOP leadership by the grotesquely ambitious Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) probably sealed the deal.