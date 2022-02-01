Even so, there are still clear limits to what the Russian security services are willing to do. It is highly unlikely that the FSB will ever let the FBI interrogate any of the suspects, let alone extradite them to the United States. In September, when the agency arrested one of the heads of Group-IB, the most prominent Russian private cybersecurity company, on espionage charges, the FSB made sure that information about criminal hackers’ ties with Russian intelligence would remain secret. Most experts continue to assume that the Russian intelligence services remain deeply entangled with a variety of cyber-criminals, whose services they are happy to exploit whenever it’s convenient. (The FSB and the GRU were at the forefront of Moscow’s efforts to influence the U.S. election in 2016.)