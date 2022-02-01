Neither an electoral college nor a direct election would pick the president. Instead, there would be a hybrid system: The states would still have one elector per senator and representative, but each state would be divided into districts, of equal population, one for each elector; then the districts would choose electors by popular vote. If no candidate got a majority of electoral votes, a runoff between the top two finishers would occur; a runoff tie would go to the candidate who won the most states. (Unlike a direct popular election, this would leave states in charge of the process, with no need for a new federal apparatus.)