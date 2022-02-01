Sotomayor, on the other hand, grew up in a housing project in the Bronx, the child of Puerto Rican immigrants. Though she was valedictorian in high school, she initially struggled to fit in at Princeton, where there were few Latino students and not a single full-time Latino professor. She had to work hard to succeed in places where most of her peers brought more privilege than she did, which surely informs the perspective she brings to her work.